Balboa Wealth Partners Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aviso Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $588.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $593.64 and its 200 day moving average is $564.56. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

