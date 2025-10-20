Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 425 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 244,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,856,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 293 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $60,091.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,007.88. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 4,224 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.12, for a total transaction of $870,650.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,552.40. This represents a 11.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,017 shares of company stock worth $1,240,807. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 0.4%

AGM opened at $155.79 on Monday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $217.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.18.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.54 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Federal Agricultural Mortgage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Articles

