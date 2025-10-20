Balboa Wealth Partners Takes $2.85 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,931,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 66.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $197.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $201.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.11.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

