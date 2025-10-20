Bank of America Cuts SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $61.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLG

SL Green Realty Stock Down 2.6%

SLG opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,250.35 and a beta of 1.77. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $82.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.27 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 30,900.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $59,115.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2,432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.