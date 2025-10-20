Barrington Research Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Cinemark

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report released on Thursday, October 16th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNK. Zacks Research upgraded Cinemark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $26.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.15). Cinemark had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 9.13%.The company had revenue of $940.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $181,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 203,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,840.56. The trade was a 3.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

