Bellway’s (BWY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on BWY. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,090 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,150 to GBX 3,300 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,626 to GBX 3,482 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,193.

Bellway Price Performance

LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,582.74 on Friday. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 2,134 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,290. The firm has a market cap of £3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,101.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,411.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,551.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported GBX 176.70 EPS for the quarter. Bellway had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bellway will post 159.0741715 earnings per share for the current year.

Bellway announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

