Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Upgraded at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BSY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of BSY opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The firm had revenue of $364.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 361.9% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,707.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

