Berto Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:TACOU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 27th

Berto Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TACOU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, October 27th. Berto Acquisition had issued 26,100,000 shares in its public offering on April 30th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Berto Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACOU opened at $10.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67. Berto Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Berto Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berto Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $460,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Berto Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,077,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Berto Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,343,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Berto Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,213,000.

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 15, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We have not selected any specific business combination target, and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

