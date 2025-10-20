Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips N.V. $PHG

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 80,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,396,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,662,000 after purchasing an additional 106,044 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2,935.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHG. Wall Street Zen cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

PHG opened at $28.54 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 150.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 1.00%.The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

