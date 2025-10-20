Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $10,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.64. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.1897 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

