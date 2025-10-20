Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 251.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 401.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 263.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 31.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of SF stock opened at $110.26 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.27 and a 12-month high of $120.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.23 and a 200-day moving average of $102.97.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SF shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

