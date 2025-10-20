Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BKHA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BKHA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Black Hawk Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BKHA opened at $11.26 on Monday. Black Hawk Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKHA. Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 354,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Black Hawk Acquisition by 5.6% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 462,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 767,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 78,925 shares during the period.
Black Hawk Acquisition Company Profile
Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Black Hawk Acquisition
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- JPMorgan Crushes Q3; But Is the Steady Eddy Stock Hitting A Wall?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Snap-on Incorporated: Snap It Up Quick, New Highs Will Come Soon
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- As Global Renewables Surpass Coal, This ETF Offers Smart Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for Black Hawk Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hawk Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.