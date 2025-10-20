American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Noble Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of American Noble Gas to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of American Noble Gas in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

American Noble Gas Stock Performance

Shares of INFY opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. American Noble Gas has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. American Noble Gas had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 29.40%. American Noble Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Noble Gas will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its position in American Noble Gas by 1,998.6% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 12,617,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015,884 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Noble Gas by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,437,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,613 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in American Noble Gas by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 14,877,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,664 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in American Noble Gas by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,002,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in American Noble Gas by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,153,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Noble Gas

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

