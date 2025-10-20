Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $603.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $587.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.36. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $613.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

