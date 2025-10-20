Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 2,516 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 794.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 0.7%

XHB opened at $107.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $84.48 and a 52 week high of $126.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.85.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.