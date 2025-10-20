Booz Allen Hamilton’s (BAH) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $125.00.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.48. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.