BP (LON:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 420

BP (LON:BP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 400 to GBX 420 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BP. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 470 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 385 to GBX 500 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 420 to GBX 440 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 457.50.

LON BP opened at GBX 411.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 424.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 391.61. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 379.70 and a 12-month high of GBX 562.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. The company has a market cap of £80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 426 per share, with a total value of £100,536. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,617 shares of company stock worth $10,060,861. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

