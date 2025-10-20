Brokerages Set Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Price Target at $478.00

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $478.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $560.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of GPI stock opened at $433.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $452.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $344.38 and a 12-month high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.31 by $1.21. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 41 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 7,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.34, for a total value of $3,285,380.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,939,731.78. This trade represents a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $219,439.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8 shares in the company, valued at $3,343.84. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 131.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 90.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 60.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

