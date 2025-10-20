Brokerages Set Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target at $9.83

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.6667.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $8.60) on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th.
NASDAQ TMCI opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $10.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.69.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.
