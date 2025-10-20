Brokers Set Expectations for Capreit FY2025 Earnings

Get Capreit alerts:

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Capreit in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.54. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

CAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Capreit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Capreit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.

About Capreit

