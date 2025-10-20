Bunzl’s (BNZL) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 2,200 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BNZL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,040 price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,350 price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,728.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,438 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,676.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,424.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,412.51. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,210 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,622.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX 77.80 EPS for the quarter. Bunzl had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunzl will post 213.3413462 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

