Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $461.78 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $470.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.42.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

