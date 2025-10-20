Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 44.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 10,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $243.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $252.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.