Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 58,996 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,996 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,481,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,571,000 after buying an additional 102,040 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,865.4% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,671,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,447,000 after buying an additional 1,656,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 981,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,874,000 after buying an additional 49,891 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 791,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,860,000 after buying an additional 38,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 778,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,229,000 after buying an additional 25,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $106.00 and a 12-month high of $124.03.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

