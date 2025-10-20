Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for ASML

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of ASML in a report released on Thursday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $29.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $27.68. The consensus estimate for ASML’s current full-year earnings is $25.17 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ASML’s FY2026 earnings at $30.84 EPS.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ASML. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, October 13th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, October 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,051.60.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,029.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $864.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $775.08. The company has a market capitalization of $404.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.87. ASML has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,059.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.857 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

