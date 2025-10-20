Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Nuvalent FY2025 Earnings

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nuvalent in a research note issued on Thursday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.26) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvalent’s current full-year earnings is ($3.86) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s FY2026 earnings at ($5.87) EPS.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Nuvalent from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NUVL

Nuvalent Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NUVL opened at $92.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.04. Nuvalent has a 52-week low of $55.53 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Nuvalent by 10.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Nuvalent by 21.9% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Nuvalent by 23.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Nuvalent by 588.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Nuvalent by 480.9% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 56,377 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

In other news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 12,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $1,134,384.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,222.76. The trade was a 20.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $2,447,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,572,489.06. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,771 shares of company stock valued at $16,298,129 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.