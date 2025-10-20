Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,345 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.4% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $202.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.98. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $206.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

