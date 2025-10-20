CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Get CareDx alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CDNA. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNA

CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $14.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $767.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91. CareDx has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $26.37.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $90.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. CareDx had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 17.97%.CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 20,200.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

About CareDx

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.