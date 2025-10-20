Cascades (TSE:CAS) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CAS. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.33.
Cascades Stock Up 7.6%
Cascades Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -600.00%.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers.
