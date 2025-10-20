Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalyst Bancorp stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp comprises approximately 2.9% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 4.76% of Catalyst Bancorp worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Catalyst Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLST opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $54.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.18. Catalyst Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $14.23.

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 13.74%.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

