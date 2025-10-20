Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Celsius were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Celsius by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Celsius by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Celsius by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price target on Celsius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celsius from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Celsius from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Celsius from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $7,327,287.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,410 shares in the company, valued at $45,827,083.80. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,594,075. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 605,667 shares of company stock valued at $30,065,162. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $64.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 175.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

