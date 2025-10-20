Celularity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Update

Celularity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 640,100 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the September 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Get Celularity alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celularity

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Celularity by 1,538.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 35,023 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Celularity by 106.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celularity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELU opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. Celularity has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. Celularity had a negative return on equity of 459.57% and a negative net margin of 165.22%.The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CELU shares. WBB Securities upgraded Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Celularity

Celularity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.