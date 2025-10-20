Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Century Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Century Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.83.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 358.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 86,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 26.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 38,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 101.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 284,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 142,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

