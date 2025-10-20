CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$10.25

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.96.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 1.7%
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CES Energy Solutions
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- JPMorgan Crushes Q3; But Is the Steady Eddy Stock Hitting A Wall?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Snap-on Incorporated: Snap It Up Quick, New Highs Will Come Soon
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- As Global Renewables Surpass Coal, This ETF Offers Smart Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.