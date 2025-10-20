CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$10.25

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.96.

Read Our Latest Report on CEU

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 1.7%

About CES Energy Solutions

TSE CEU opened at C$8.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.88. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$5.59 and a one year high of C$10.20.

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.