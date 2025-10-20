Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $134.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $94.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average of $89.76. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,128 shares of company stock worth $26,232,077 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

