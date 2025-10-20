Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 369 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $12,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 122.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,958,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in STERIS by 31.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,229,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 503.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Shares of STE opened at $240.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.08 and a 200 day moving average of $236.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.01. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $200.98 and a 1-year high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

In other STERIS news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total value of $38,449.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,034.72. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total value of $844,252.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This represents a 83.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,389. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

