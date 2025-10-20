Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 42,659 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,659 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $88,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $667.69 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $677.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $657.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

