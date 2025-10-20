CIBC Cuts Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$68.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

CCA has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Cogeco Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$75.50 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. National Bankshares downgraded Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$80.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$73.00 price objective on Cogeco Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$75.22.

TSE:CCA opened at C$66.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.22. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$59.10 and a 52-week high of C$75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.922 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.89%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc is a communication corporation. The company is a cable operator in North America operating in Canada. It provides residential and business customers with internet, video, and telephony services with broadband fibre networks. The reportable segments of the company are Canadian broadband services and American broadband services.

