CIBC Cuts Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target to C$61.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$61.00 in a research report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Cogeco Stock Up 2.7%
TSE CGO opened at C$61.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$585.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.39. Cogeco has a 52 week low of C$51.56 and a 52 week high of C$69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 605.15.
About Cogeco
