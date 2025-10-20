CIBC Cuts Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target to C$61.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$61.00 in a research report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Cogeco Stock Up 2.7%

TSE CGO opened at C$61.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$585.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.39. Cogeco has a 52 week low of C$51.56 and a 52 week high of C$69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 605.15.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc is a telecommunications company. The company has two reportable operating segments, namely Canadian broadband services and American broadband services. The Canadian and American broadband services segments provide a wide range of Internet, video, and telephony services primarily to residential customers, as well as business services across their coverage areas.

