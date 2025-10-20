Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VGK stock opened at $80.80 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $81.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

