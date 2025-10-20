Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.35.
Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance.
