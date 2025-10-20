Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.35.

Cineplex Price Performance

Cineplex Company Profile

CGX stock opened at C$11.86 on Friday. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$8.40 and a 12 month high of C$13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$752.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,623.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.97.

Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance.

