Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $112.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

C has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $105.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

