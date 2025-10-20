CMG Global Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $94.51 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $95.53. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

