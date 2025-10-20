CMG Global Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 4.9% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $603.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $613.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $587.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.36.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.