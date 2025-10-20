CMG Global Holdings LLC Sells 4,278 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

CMG Global Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.4% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $327.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $545.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $332.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

