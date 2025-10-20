Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 price target on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $57.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 77.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

