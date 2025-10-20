Community Bank of Raymore Sells 2,800 Shares of Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Agree Realty accounts for approximately 2.0% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,117,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,852,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Agree Realty by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 106,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Agree Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $75.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Agree Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average is $73.58.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 182.74%.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 25,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.41 per share, with a total value of $1,771,093.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 553,700 shares in the company, valued at $38,986,017. This represents a 4.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.15 per share, for a total transaction of $296,392.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 633,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,675,279. This represents a 0.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 36,742 shares of company stock worth $2,601,704. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

