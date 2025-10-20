Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust $IQI

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 592,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 87,535 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE IQI opened at $9.88 on Monday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.