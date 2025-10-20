Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,623,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,304,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 512,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 494,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 377,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,329 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 278,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $324.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.19 and a twelve month high of $337.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.43.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

