Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 777 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $82.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.88. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.60. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

